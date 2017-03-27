Rail, 'safety' advocates, behind letter asking lawmakers to oppose increasing truck weight
A group of trucking industry stakeholders has written a letter to the leadership of the Senate and House appropriations committees stating opposition to any legislation, including any pilot program, that would seek to increase maximum truck weight limits on federal highways beyond the current standard of 80,000 pounds on five axles. Two different sources said the lawmaker who might introduce such legislation was Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; however, an inquiry to her office was not returned.
