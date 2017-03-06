Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Old Dominio...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

9 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Old Dominion Freight Line - Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

