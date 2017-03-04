PostNL NV (PNLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
According to Zacks, "PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|15 hr
|roadscholar88
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Joe
|289
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Sat
|Denisedennison71
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 4
|John Gary
|231
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Macy
|81
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC