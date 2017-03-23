Play of the Day: Donald Trump is Pres...

Play of the Day: Donald Trump is President and You're Not

Read more: Government Executive

President Donald Trump met with trucking industry executives Thursday and climbed into a truck cab to act as though he was driving the big rig . Trump even honked the horn, prompting Jimmy Kimmel to joke that he saw a "honk if you're horny" bumper sticker and Melania's been in New York most of Trump's presidency.

