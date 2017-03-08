Panel discussion to address future of trucking at Mta Agm April 7
As part of the Manitoba Trucking Association's AGM, a panel discussion moderated by Newcom Business Media's Lou Smyrlis will tackle several key issues facing the trucking industry today and into the future. Those who shaped what trucking has become will soon be entering retirement, and a new crop of industry executives will be taking the helm to face the challenges of technology, autonomous trucks, platooning, intelligent safety systems and workplace demographics, all of which could transform the industry.
