NY Judge Blasts UPS for 'Non-Compliance' Culture

In a decision that could force the United Parcel Service Inc. to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages and penalties, a Manhattan federal judge delivered a scathing indictment of a corporate culture where employees were "willfully blind" to the illegal shipment of cigarettes and where lawyers failed to implement a meaningful compliance program until they were staring down the barrel of a lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest of the Southern District of New York credited the Atlanta-based shipper for improving its compliance efforts in the last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.