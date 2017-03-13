Notice to Ups Employees/Shareholders: Klayman & Toskes, P.a. Files...

The securities arbitration law firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. , www.nasd-law.com , has filed a $1,000,000 FINRA arbitration claim [FINRA Case No. 17-00599] on behalf of retired United Parcel Service employee for losses suffered as a result of Merrill Lynch's unsuitable recommendation to invest in Rampart Strategy.

