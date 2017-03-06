Not your father's shop

Not your father's shop

Every March we put together an entire issue focused solely on the shop and have done so for the 32 years I've been at Fleet Owner. Reading through the feature stories in this issue, it suddenly struck me that everyone has been so focused on managing some truly massive changes in the trucking industry that we sometimes forget to appreciate just how pervasive and transformative those changes have been for your maintenance operations.

