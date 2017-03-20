No clear 'net benefit' to overnight restart, FMCSA concedes
The Congressionally mandated review of 2013 changes to truck driver hours of service requirements has turned up no evidence that the restart provisions are, overall, beneficial. The tip comes from none other than the Department of Transportation's Office of the Inspector General .
