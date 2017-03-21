New U.S. Xpress CEO Cites Tech as Critical to Survival in Next Decade

The trucking industry is rapidly changing with new technology offering an opportunity to improve bottom-line results, changes that new U.S. Xpress Enterprises CEO Eric Fuller told Transport Topics will make or break companies over the next decade or so. In his first in-depth interview since he inherited the job from his father, Max, in mid-March, Eric Fuller identified new technology as a vital part of his plan to grow the company and remain one of the top privately held truckload fleets in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.