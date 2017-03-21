New U.S. Xpress CEO Cites Tech as Critical to Survival in Next Decade
The trucking industry is rapidly changing with new technology offering an opportunity to improve bottom-line results, changes that new U.S. Xpress Enterprises CEO Eric Fuller told Transport Topics will make or break companies over the next decade or so. In his first in-depth interview since he inherited the job from his father, Max, in mid-March, Eric Fuller identified new technology as a vital part of his plan to grow the company and remain one of the top privately held truckload fleets in the United States.
