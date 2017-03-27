Management of Du-pars restaurant at S...

Management of Du-pars restaurant at Suncoast changing hands

Yesterday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Du-pars restaurant at the Suncoast has temporarily closed while Boyd Gaming, which operates the casino, takes over operations and management of the popular restaurant and bakery. Boyd has reached a licensing agreement with Biff Naylor, owner of the Southern California-based chain, Boyd spokesman David Strow said today.

