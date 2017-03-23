Lynden to settle volunteer firefightera s race discrimination lawsuit for $250K
The city has agreed to a $250,000 settlement in a lawsuit by a volunteer firefighter accusing Lynden and its assistant fire chief of discrimination and creating a hostile work environment. Damon Winters, a volunteer firefighter, filed the lawsuit against the city and Assistant Chief Robert Spinner in U.S. District Court in Seattle on April 5, 2016.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
