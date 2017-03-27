Learning from ladies around the world
The problem of getting women into the trucking industry isn't one that exists only in Canada and the US. It's a global problem for the trucking industry around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Bii
|80
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 24
|Pebbles
|36
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Billy
|293
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC