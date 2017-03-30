Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp
USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period.
