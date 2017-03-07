Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares B...

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,208,933 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 1 hr Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mon roadscholar88 1
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 5 Joe 289
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC