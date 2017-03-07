Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp
State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,208,933 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mon
|roadscholar88
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 5
|Joe
|289
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Macy
|81
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC