Judge rules against UPS in untaxed cigarette case
A federal judge ruled Friday that UPS ignored "red flags" that its brown trucks were being used to transport untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations, but stopped short of imposing a $873 million penalty that regulators sought in the civil case. U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest in Manhattan found Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. liable in a 2015 lawsuit filed by New York City and New York state that accused it of having a corporate culture that favoured sales opportunities over a responsibility to following regulations helping New York enforce tax law.
