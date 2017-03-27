Judge rules against UPS in cigarette ...

Judge rules against UPS in cigarette case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A federal judge ruled recently that UPS ignored "red flags" that its brown trucks were being used to transport untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations, but stopped short of imposing a $873 million penalty that regulators sought in the civil case. U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest in Manhattan found Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. liable in a 2015 lawsuit filed by New York City and New York state that accused it of having a corporate culture that favored sales opportunities over a responsibility to following regulations helping New York enforce tax law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 24 Pebbles 36
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 23 Billy 293
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 22 Roger Vincent 79
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Mar 17 Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Mar 16 KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Mar 14 the real truth 7
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC