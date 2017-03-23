Judge finds UPS liable to New York over cigarette shipments
A federal judge on Friday said United Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions of dollars of taxes. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines, in amounts to be determined later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Pebbles
|36
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Billy
|293
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Roger Vincent
|79
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC