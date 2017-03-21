JB Hunt Gives $2.7M to Set Up Innovat...

JB Hunt Gives $2.7M to Set Up Innovation Center at UA

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell announced Wednesday a $2.75 million grant to the University of Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) 2 hr Roger Vincent 79
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Mar 17 Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Mar 16 KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Mar 14 the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 14 Bottom Slut 35
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 13 joe 292
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC