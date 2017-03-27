J.B. Hunt Inc. Opens its First Enterprise Sales Branch in Canada
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. opened an "enterprise sales branch" in Toronto, its first such office in Canada, the Intermodal and truckload carrier said. "Providing supply chain solutions for Canada is essential to many of our customers," Eric McGee, senior vice president of transportation, said in a statement.
