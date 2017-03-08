J.B. Hunt CEO's Total Pay at $5.5M in 2016
John Roberts III, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell, saw another increase in annual compensation, although not as much as the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Tony
|464
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Peter
|290
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC