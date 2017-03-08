Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Insider Sells 557 Shares of Stock
Forward Air Co. insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th.
