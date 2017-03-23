In meeting with Trump ATA calls Obama...

In meeting with Trump ATA calls Obamacare - unaffordable'; Trump says ...

13 hrs ago

Members of the American Trucking Associations, along with a contingent of America's Road Team Captains visited the White House Thursday for a conversation about issues affecting the trucking industry, including Obamacare, which ATA President and CEO Chris Spear called "unaffordable" and which President Donald Trump said had inflicted "great pain" on truckers. Whether ironic or planned, the meeting took place on the very day Trump had hoped the House would pass his version of an affordable care act.

