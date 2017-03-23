In meeting with Trump ATA calls Obamacare - unaffordable'; Trump says ...
Members of the American Trucking Associations, along with a contingent of America's Road Team Captains visited the White House Thursday for a conversation about issues affecting the trucking industry, including Obamacare, which ATA President and CEO Chris Spear called "unaffordable" and which President Donald Trump said had inflicted "great pain" on truckers. Whether ironic or planned, the meeting took place on the very day Trump had hoped the House would pass his version of an affordable care act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Billy
|293
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Roger Vincent
|79
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC