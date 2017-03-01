HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys United Parcel Service, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Square, Sells ...

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC buys United Parcel Service, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Square, Intuit, Axalta Coating Systems, Comcast, Sherwin-Williams Co, Total System Services, Fortive, PPG Industries, sells Nordstrom, Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2016-12-31, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 258 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

