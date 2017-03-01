HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys United Parcel Service, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Square, Sells ...
Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC buys United Parcel Service, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Square, Intuit, Axalta Coating Systems, Comcast, Sherwin-Williams Co, Total System Services, Fortive, PPG Industries, sells Nordstrom, Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2016-12-31, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 258 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Macy
|81
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Feb 26
|Lonnie
|110
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 26
|Sammy
|227
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Big John
|23
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 22
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
