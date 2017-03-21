Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 127,343 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
