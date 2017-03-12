GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Posit...

GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Celadon Group, Inc.

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,681 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period.

