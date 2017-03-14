Grammy Award-Winner Peabo Bryson Performs at The Orleans Showroom 4/28-29

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Peabo Bryson will bring his soulful hits to The Orleans Showroom on April 28 and 29. Throughout Bryson's musical career, he has released 20 albums, multiple hit songs and made music history when he became the first artist to have separate records topping four different charts. Bryson won over fans with Billboard chart-topping hits like "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," "Let The Feeling Flow" and "Can You Stop the Rain."

