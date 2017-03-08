Forward Air Expands, Takes On New Location
Forward Air Corporation, a logistics company based at 1915 Snapps Ferry Road - the Chasan Industrial Complex and former Magnavox location - celebrates the addition of employees and the completion of building improvements. The corporation received Tennessee Economic Development funds in exchange for maintaining a presence in Greeneville, adding 105 jobs and expending nearly $4.3 million in capital investments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Alex
|291
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC