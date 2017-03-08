Forward Air Expands, Takes On New Loc...

Forward Air Expands, Takes On New Location

Forward Air Corporation, a logistics company based at 1915 Snapps Ferry Road - the Chasan Industrial Complex and former Magnavox location - celebrates the addition of employees and the completion of building improvements. The corporation received Tennessee Economic Development funds in exchange for maintaining a presence in Greeneville, adding 105 jobs and expending nearly $4.3 million in capital investments.

