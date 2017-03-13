Fleet Owner retires a legend; Exec Ed...

Fleet Owner retires a legend; Exec Editor Kilcarr to be editor-in-chief

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

STAMFORD, CT. Fleet Owner , the trucking industry's leading information source for more than 90 years, will see its long-time Editor-in-Chief Jim Mele step into the role of editor emeritus on May 5, and current Executive Editor Sean Kilcarr will take on the editor-in-chief role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Tue the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 14 Bottom Slut 35
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 13 joe 292
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC