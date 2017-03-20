Fired UPS worker returns diamond, iPhone, Ray-Ban sunglasses
Arrington Francis Lecompte lost a job, but may stay out of jail if he completes probation for stealing items from his job with United Parcel Service. He was sentenced Monday in Muskegon County Circuit Court to 30 days in jail, but that time will be suspended, and his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, if he's able to complete a probation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC