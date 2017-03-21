FedEx stung by slower-than-expected holiday season

FedEx Corp. said some of its largest retail customers shipped fewer packages during the holiday season than forecast, after the delivery giant had ramped up spending and staffing in anticipation of a crush of deliveries. The outcome hurt FedEx's bottom line during the fiscal third quarter ended Feb 28. While revenue surged 18%, helped by higher rates and more packages shipped, overall margins fell amid a 30% rise in fuel costs and investments to keep up with e-commerce growth.

