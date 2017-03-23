FedEx Continues to Struggle With Margins

FedEx Continues to Struggle With Margins

FedEx Corp. , the second-largest parcel transport and logistics player in the United States, reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that missed expectations by a wide margin. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 while the market expectation was for $2.62.

