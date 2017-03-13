Employees Retirement System of Texas ...

Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period.

