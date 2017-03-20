Drivers play a major role in reducing fuel mileage
At the core of any training program for drivers is the need to repeat, repeat, and repeat. That repetition makes practice permanent, not necessarily perfect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|8 hr
|roadscholar88
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Joe
|289
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Sat
|Denisedennison71
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 4
|John Gary
|231
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Macy
|81
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC