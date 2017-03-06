Despite Disappointing Short-Term Results, FedEx Is Leading the Way
As a leader in global express delivery, FedEx Corp. continues to focus on growth opportunities outside the U.S. The company is keeping pace with the rapid rate of expansion into developing markets like China. Another advantage is the fact volumes provide a cost advantage over new competitors.
