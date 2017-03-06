Despite Disappointing Short-Term Resu...

Despite Disappointing Short-Term Results, FedEx Is Leading the Way

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

As a leader in global express delivery, FedEx Corp. continues to focus on growth opportunities outside the U.S. The company is keeping pace with the rapid rate of expansion into developing markets like China. Another advantage is the fact volumes provide a cost advantage over new competitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We would like your input on driver turnover! 23 hr roadscholar88 1
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sun Joe 289
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Sat Denisedennison71 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 4 John Gary 231
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC