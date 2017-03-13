Congressional subcommittee hearing hi...

Congressional subcommittee hearing highlights opposition to twin 33s

Read more: Trucker

Any approval by lawmakers on use of twin 33-foot trailers on the nation's highways will first have to crash through a Congressional roadblock known as the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security, if testimony and questioning during a hearing on truck safety Tuesday is any indication. The chairman emeritus of one of the nation's largest truckload carriers and members of the subcommittee from both sides of the aisle expressed their displeasure with the idea of twin 33s replacing the current twin 28-foot tandems.

