Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Bii
|80
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 24
|Pebbles
|36
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Billy
|293
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC