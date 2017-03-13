BRIEF-Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith's F...

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $7.4 mln vs $8.4 mln

BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.

