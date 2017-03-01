Bridging the "Big Data" divide in trucking

Michael Riemer , vice president of product and channel marketing at Decisiv , is no stranger to the complex world of " Big Data " and how it impacts the trucking industry . And somehow, in the midst of all of that, Riemer found time to pen a new white paper for Decisiv entitled VMRS: The Next Level to illustrate how transportation and logistics firms can use the vehicle maintenance reporting standards or "VRMS" codes developed by TMC to improve their operations.

