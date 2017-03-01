Bridging the "Big Data" divide in tru...

Bridging the "Big Data" divide in trucking

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

Michael Riemer , vice president of product and channel marketing at Decisiv , is no stranger to the complex world of " Big Data " and how it impacts the trucking industry . And somehow, in the midst of all of that, Riemer found time to pen a new white paper for Decisiv entitled VMRS: The Next Level to illustrate how transportation and logistics firms can use the vehicle maintenance reporting standards or "VRMS" codes developed by TMC to improve their operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Tue Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Feb 26 Lonnie 110
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Feb 26 Sammy 227
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Feb 26 Big John 23
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 22 ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC