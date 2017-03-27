Boyd Group Income Fund to Post Q1 201...

Boyd Group Income Fund to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Boyd Group Income Fund - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the firm will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

