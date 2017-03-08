Book filled with blank pages tops Ama...

Book filled with blank pages tops Amazon's best seller list

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book "written" by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon's list of best sellers on March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 7 Peter 290
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC