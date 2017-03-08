Book filled with blank pages tops Amazon's best seller list
A joke book "written" by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democra... SEATTLE - A joke book "written" by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats is the top selling book on Amazon. "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" consists of 266 pages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|Peter
|290
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC