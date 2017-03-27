Boeing makes billion-dollar bet on the 747 hauling cargo - Fri, 31 Mar 2017 PST
Boeing has a temporary plan to save the iconic but slow-selling 747 jumbo jetliner: buying its own planes and leasing them to cargo haulers. With the effective shutdown by Congress of the Export-Import Bank - which traditionally has helped overseas carriers purchase planes - Boeing lost a key sales tool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Trucker321
|294
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Thu
|SNI is not THAT bad
|233
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 24
|Pebbles
|36
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC