Boeing makes billion-dollar bet on the 747 hauling cargo - Fri, 31 Mar 2017 PST

Boeing has a temporary plan to save the iconic but slow-selling 747 jumbo jetliner: buying its own planes and leasing them to cargo haulers. With the effective shutdown by Congress of the Export-Import Bank - which traditionally has helped overseas carriers purchase planes - Boeing lost a key sales tool.

