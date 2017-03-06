Billy Gilman Performs at The Orleans ...

Billy Gilman Performs at The Orleans Showroom 4/22-23

Singer Billy Gilman will bring his chart-topping hits to The Orleans Showroom April 22-23. At 12 years old, Gilman broke records with his debut album "One Voice," which became certified double-platinum and made him the Guinness Book of World Records' youngest artist to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.

