Ativo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|23 hr
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mon
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC