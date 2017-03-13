ATA promotes four long-time staffers,...

ATA promotes four long-time staffers, announces hiring of two more

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trucker

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Tue the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Tue Bottom Slut 35
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mon joe 292
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC