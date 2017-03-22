ATA leaders to huddle with Trump

The Trump administration has invited the leadership of the American Trucking Associations to meet with President Trump March 23 to discuss the trucking industry and health care, according to the ATA. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our members and drivers to talk about how the health care debate impacts them and their ability to move America's goods," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

