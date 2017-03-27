AssuredPartners acquires trucking agency

AssuredPartners acquires trucking agency

Read more: Business Insurance

AssuredPartners Inc. said Thursday it has acquired Fleet Risk Management Inc., a St. Simons Island, Georgia-based company that specializes in risk management strategies for the trucking industry. Fleet Risk Management reports about $2.2 million in revenues, Lake Mary, Florida-based AssuredPartners said Thursday in a statement.

Chicago, IL

