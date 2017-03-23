and#8216;Crisisand#8217; in trucking ...

and#8216;Crisisand#8217; in trucking industry spurs flurry of Ohio bills

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

State lawmakers launched a four-part plan Wednesday to help trucking companies fill thousands of job openings. A series of bills were introduced addressing various problems that have put the industry in crisis, according to state Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, the author of one of the bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) 3 hr Billy 293
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Roger Vincent 79
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Mar 17 Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Mar 16 KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Mar 14 the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 14 Bottom Slut 35
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC