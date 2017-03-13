'4 Cs' - Committment, Collaboration, Consistency,...

'4 Cs' - Committment, Collaboration, ...

Read more: Government Technology

In Portland, Ore., the eBike, an electrically assisted delivery bike based on a 2012 pilot in Hamburg, Germany, debuted in November, part of a fleet of more than 7,700 low-emission vehicles. A new white paper co-sponsored by the United Parcel Service and the Consumer Technology Association holds a number of sobering but intriguing revelations for would-be smart cities - among them the finding that Asia, not the U.S., is likely to become a center of smart city innovation.

